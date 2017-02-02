Football: Crouch chalks up century in Stoke draw

UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Peter Crouch netted his 100th Premier League goal as Stoke City checked Everton's recent resurgence in Wednesday's (Feb 1) 1-1 draw.

The former England striker became the 26th player to reach the milestone after opening the scoring for Mark Hughes' hosts with seven minutes played.

But Seamus Coleman's cross was diverted into his own net by Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross shortly before half-time as Everton extended their unbeaten run in the league to six matches.

The Toffees remain in seventh place in the table, while Stoke climb above Burnley and into ninth on goal difference.

Ronald Koeman handed Morgan Schneiderlin his first Everton start following his arrival from Manchester United in a deal that could rise to £24 million (27.5 million euros, $29 million).

Meanwhile Saido Berahino was named on the Stoke bench as he was included in the squad for the first time after finally getting his wish to leave West Bromwich Albion last month.

Stoke were chasing a third win in four outings and seized the initiative when Marko Arnautovic teed up Crouch to sweep home his fourth goal of the season - the 36-year-old duly celebrating with his trademark "robot" dance.

Crouch was proving a handful for the visiting defence, twice going close to adding to his tally by heading straight at Joel Robles before flashing a powerful volley just wide.

Coleman sent an effort over under pressure from Bruno Martins Indi, but Robles, again given the nod ahead of Maarten Stekelenburg had to be alert to thwart Arnautovic as the Austrian threatened to double Stoke's advantage.

His intervention proved crucial a few minutes later with Coleman floating in a cross that Shawcross turned past Lee Grant, and the goal was allowed to stand after some initial confusion with Romelu Lukaku in an offside position.

Robles once more denied Arnautovic on the stroke of half-time, the Spaniard springing off his line to keep the Austrian at bay after a superb flick-on from goalscorer Crouch.

Charlie Adam tried to catch Robles out with an audacious long-range effort, and the Everton keeper then was forced to tip over a swerving free-kick from the Scotland midfielder.

Stoke brought on Berahino for Joe Allen midway through the second half but were themselves indebted to Grant as he made an instinctive low stop to thwart Everton substitute Ademola Lookman, with fellow teenager Tom Davies' header brilliantly turned away by the former Derby County keeper in the closing stages.