Football: Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Singapore on July 21

SINGAPORE - Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Singapore on Friday (July 21) to sign a major endorsement deal.

This was announced by Mint Media, the company that owns the 32-year-old's global image rights. Mint Media, which is owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, did not disclose what endorsement deal the forward will be signing.

In a statement, Mint Media said Ronaldo will be in the Republic for one day to ink the agreement and have dinner with Lim, who also owns Spanish La Liga club Valencia, before jetting off to China. The company secured his image rights in 2015.

The Portuguese captain, who led his country to the 2016 European Championship and recently clinched the double (LaLiga and Champions League) with Madrid last season, has sponsorship deals with major brands like Nike, Tag Heuer, Emporio Armani and Herbalife.