Football: Cristiano Ronaldo appears at Great World City as one-day visit draws to an end

SINGAPORE - Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has made an appearance at Great World City at the end of his one-day visit to the Republic on Friday (July 21).

Dressed casually, the 32-year-old signed some autographs for a handful of fans, who had waited for more than two hours since 6pm. He then headed towards the building's East Tower, where Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim is known to have an office.

The Portugal captain and Real Madrid forward is in Singapore to sign an endorsement deal brokered by Mint Media, a Hong Kong-based company owned by Lim.

In 2015, Mint Media acquired Ronaldo's image rights, apart from those related to Real Madrid, for six years.

In the morning, Ronaldo visited Lim, his daughter Kim and newborn grandson at Thomson Medical Centre, sparking a fan and media frenzy.

The footballer will depart on Friday night on a private jet to China, where he will make further appearances at Mint Media events in Beijing and Shanghai.