Football: Cristiano Ronaldo appears at Great World City as one-day visit draws to an end

Cristiano Ronaldo signing autographs for fans at Great World City on the evening of July 21, 2017.
Cristiano Ronaldo signing autographs for fans at Great World City on the evening of July 21, 2017.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Fans approached Cristiano Ronaldo for autograph and was spotted at Great World City in Singapore on July 21, 2017.
Fans approached Cristiano Ronaldo for autograph and was spotted at Great World City in Singapore on July 21, 2017.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Cristiano Ronaldo headed to the Kuriya Dining at Great World City in Singapore in the evening of July 21, 2017.
Cristiano Ronaldo headed to the Kuriya Dining at Great World City in Singapore in the evening of July 21, 2017.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Jonathan Cheong , 16, shows the signed autographs of Cristiano Ronaldo where he was spotted at Great World City in Singapore in the evening of July 21, 2017 and to dine in Kuriya Dining.
Jonathan Cheong , 16, shows the signed autographs of Cristiano Ronaldo where he was spotted at Great World City in Singapore in the evening of July 21, 2017 and to dine in Kuriya Dining.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Fans had waited for more than two hours since 6pm.
Fans had waited for more than two hours since 6pm.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
1 hour ago
meng@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has made an appearance at Great World City at the end of his one-day visit to the Republic on Friday (July 21).

Dressed casually, the 32-year-old signed some autographs for a handful of fans, who had waited for more than two hours since 6pm. He then headed towards the building's East Tower, where Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim is known to have an office.

The Portugal captain and Real Madrid forward is in Singapore to sign an endorsement deal brokered by Mint Media, a Hong Kong-based company owned by Lim.

In 2015, Mint Media acquired Ronaldo's image rights, apart from those related to Real Madrid, for six years.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

In the morning, Ronaldo visited Lim, his daughter Kim and newborn grandson at Thomson Medical Centre, sparking a fan and media frenzy.

                                           

                                                             

Cristiano Ronaldo in Great World City

The footballer will depart on Friday night on a private jet to China, where he will make further appearances at Mint Media events in Beijing and Shanghai.

 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice