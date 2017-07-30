Football: Conte fears the axe to fall

As the confetti rained from the sky, a silvery trophy was hoisted. And yet, the winning feeling felt like ages ago for Antonio Conte.

Those victorious scenes as Chelsea lifted the English Premier League title in May are long gone.

By yesterday evening, as Inter Milan held aloft the International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore trophy at the National Stadium, the Italian openly voiced concern that he could lose his job if he could not keep the Blues steaming ahead.

Normally energetic as he prowls the technical area and loved by the Stamford Bridge faithful for the way he dives into the crowd to celebrate goals, the Italian manager was sombre as he faced the media after the 1-2 loss to Inter that added to an opening 2-3 defeat by Bayern Munich in the ICC.

"For sure, we want to try to avoid a Mourinho season. For sure," he deadpanned, no doubt referring to the 2015-16 season when Chelsea defended the EPL title poorly under Jose Mourinho, and finished in 10th place after parting ways with the Portuguese manager.

Conte continued: "Two years ago, the team ended the league in 10th place. We want to try to avoid this.

"Two coaches were sacked from Chelsea after they had won the league. I want to avoid that, the players want to avoid that season with Mourinho.

"We are working very well, I hope to find the best solution in the future. We have a lot of young players and it is necessary to try to improve these players."

Conte's words could reignite the managerial feud between him and Manchester United boss Mourinho, who took offence at Conte's touchline exuberance last season.

But perhaps it is Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich whom Conte should be more worried about.

The Russian billionaire is not exactly the most patient club owner when it comes to managerial longevity.

Mourinho was fired after winning the EPL in 2015, as was Carlo Ancelotti in 2011.

In addition, Roberto di Matteo was axed in November 2012, six months after winning the Champions League - the trophy the Russian billionaire craves more than others.

Last season, the Blues marched to the title with the league's second-best attack and defence, a record that demonstrated their strength in all departments.

But, at the ICC in Singapore, Bayern struck thrice from counter-attacks and, while Inter earned a penalty to open the scoring before 32,547 fans at Kallang last night, Ivan Perisic's killer second goal was plundered against a backpedalling backline.

And Geoffrey Kondogbia's bizarre 35-metre own-goal past goalkeeper Daniele Padelli in the 74th minute was ironically Chelsea's most dangerous move.

The Chelsea players, though, do not see the need to ring the alarm bells yet.

Attacking midfielder Willian said: "It's good, it's games against big teams. So we have to play this kind of games in the future to prepare well for the league and the Champions League."

Goalkeeper Thibault Courtois added: "I think we trained very well these two weeks in Asia and we are ready for the new season."

Conte will disagree. And chances are, a certain Mr Abramovich could be reaching for the axe soon if results do not improve.