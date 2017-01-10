Football: Cohen Bramall goes from factory worker to Arsenal

London (AFP) - Cohen Bramall signed for Premier League giants Arsenal on Tuesday just a week after being made redundant from his factory job with luxury carmakers Bentley.

The 20-year-old defender - who had previously failed to convince Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday to take him on after trials with them - signed for a reported fee of £40,000 (S$69,692) from non-league side Hednesford Town.

"Incredible, incredible. It's a dream come true. I can't believe that I'm here already," he told the Arsenal website.

"I played a game at Birmingham City on a Monday. Then on the Tuesday, I was made redundant from Bentley Motors and on the Wednesday, Arsenal came in.

"I was gobsmacked and took the chance with both hands. I drove down on the Wednesday and trained with the first team on Thursday and Friday. Then they offered me a deal."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said last week that Bramall reminded him of Gunners defending great Ashley Cole.

Bramall - who may end up crossing swords with another former Hednesford product in Wales captain and central defender Ashley Williams who is at Everton - will first get a taste of Under-23 action and faces competition to make the senior first team from Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs.