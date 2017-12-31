Football: Clarets rue missed chances at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN (REUTERS) - Seventh-placed Burnley were left frustrated, after failing to convert their chances, in a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday (Dec 30).

Huddersfield midfielder Collin Quaner tested Burnley keeper Nick Pope early on after a powerful burst forward but from then on the visitors had the better chances.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour both went close for the Clarets while Jeff Hendrick had the ball in the net but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Scott Arfield should have done better for Burnley in the 53rd minute and the Clarets felt they should have had a penalty when Hendrick went down under challenge from Town keeper Jonas Loessl.