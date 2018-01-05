Football: China's Guangzhou Evergrande ready €40m bid for Roma bad boy Radja Nainggolan

ROME (AFP) - Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande are reported to be targeting Roma's Radja Nainggolan, who was dropped from Serie A action this weekend as punishment for his rowdy New Year's Eve celebrations.

The 29-year-old Belgian international received a hefty fine and will sit out Saturday's (Jan 6) home game against Atalanta after posting a video of himself smoking, drinking and swearing on Dec 31.

"I'll talk about Nainggolan right away before you ask me," coach Eusebio di Francesco said at Friday's pre-match press conference.

"In accordance with the line dictated by the club and agreed by me and Nainggolan, the player won't be called up for the Atalanta match tomorrow (Saturday)," said the Roma coach.

"This is linked to a way of behaving which must be consistent for everyone.

"Those who make mistakes will pay for them, these things are unacceptable and anyone who steps out of line in the least will pay for it in the same way."

Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Friday that Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande are ready to offer €40 million (S$64 million) to bring the hardman to the Chinese Super League.

The Belgian has in the past rejected moves away from the Italian capital to clubs including Chelsea and Juventus.

Roma are said to want at least €50 million for the player who has become one of the best central midfielders in Italy since his move from Cagliari, after an initial loan spell in 2014, with his contract running until 2021.

Nainggolan apologised for his video which went viral.

"I saw it as a special night, where it is OK to be a little more excessive, but of course, I did not want to set a negative example."

Fourth-placed Roma are nine points behind leaders Napoli with a game in hand.