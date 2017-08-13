Football: Chief creator Adam Swandi in doubt to face Myanmar

Singapore will start their SEA Games football quest with a question mark over a key player.

With the Young Lions lacking in firepower, the team will sweat on Adam Swandi's fitness as he battles to recover from damaged ankle ligaments.

Richard Tardy's men prepare to face Myanmar at the Selayang Stadium tomorrow. The attacking midfielder suffered the injury while playing for Home United in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean Zone final on Wednesday. Then, The Protectors lost 2-3 on aggregate to the Philippines' Ceres Negros.

"Adam did an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scan and thankfully it was not a fracture. But he has suffered ligament damage," revealed Tardy. "I will have to decide if he is fit for our next two games."

The French tactician added that should Adam be ruled out, Garena Young Lions' Zulkarnaen Suzliman will be the replacement. Amir Zalani and Darren Teh had already been trimmed from the squad of 23 as Tardy prepares to submit his final list of 20 for the tournament.

Adam's trickery and unpredictable dribbles will be missed should he be forced to sit out.

Singapore have a tough group, having drawn hosts Malaysia, Myanmar, Brunei and Laos in Group A.

Tardy said: "We have a good chance, there are not too many differences between the teams.

"But if we are to do well, we need to cut down on our mistakes."