Football: Chicharito returns to the Premier League as a Hammer

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has completed a transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to West Ham United for £16 million (S$28 million), the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who previously spent five years in England with Manchester United, winning two league titles, joins Slaven Bilic's side on a three-year deal after completing a medical in London.

A popular figure in his home country, Hernandez became Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer earlier this year after scoring 48 goals in 96 appearances, including at two World Cups.

His two years at Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen also yielded 28 goals in 54 games.

Hernandez, also known as 'Chicharito', arrives at West Ham following the high profile acquisitions of Argentinian right-back Pablo Zabaleta, England goalkeeper Joe Hart and Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic.

Chicharito told the club's official website that he could not wait to get started at the London Stadium.

"For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world and when the opportunity came, I was desperate to sign for this club," he told the club's website.

"It was not a difficult decision. West Ham is an historic club, and very ambitious - this summer you can see with the players signed that they are looking to have a very good season."

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan highlighted the international experience he would bring to the club.

"He has a proven goalscoring record in the Premier League, LaLiga (on loan at Real Madrid during the 2014-15 season) and the Bundesliga, as well in the Uefa Champions League and at international level with Mexico," Sullivan said.

"We now have some fantastic options in attacking positions and, like all West Ham fans, I am looking forward to seeing Javier score goals in a claret and blue shirt next season."