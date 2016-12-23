Football: Chelsea's Oscar to sign for Shanghai SIPG

(AFP, REUTERS) - Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Oscar will sign with Shanghai SIPG "in the coming days", the Chinese club said on Friday (Dec 23).

"Shanghai SIPG has formally completed the transfer agreement of Brazil football player Oscar with Chelsea," it said on its official social media account.

"Oscar will arrive in Shanghai in the coming days to officially join SIPG."

Although no financial details of the transfer was released, media reports suggest Shanghai paid €60 million (S$90.6 million) for Oscar.

The 25-year-old Oscar, who will join compatriots Hulk and Elkeson at Shanghai, lifted the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League during his 41/2-year spell at Chelsea.