Football: Chelsea's newest signing Alvaro Morata first to arrive for ICC Trophy

SINGAPORE - Just a day after signing for reigning English Premier League champions Chelsea, Spanish striker Alvaro Morata flew in to Singapore on Saturday afternoon to join up with his new team-mates for the International Champions Cup (ICC) Trophy pre-season tournament.

Morata, who was signed from Spanish giants Real Madrid on a five-year deal for a reported £58 million (S$103 million), received a warm welcome from about 35 fans who waited patiently outside belt 17 of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Although his exit from the airport might have been slowed by enthusiastic fans, the 24-year-old showed appreciation of the support he received by signing autographs and Chelsea jerseys, and taking pictures with his supporters.

After about 10 minutes, Morata, who was dressed casually in a track jacket and jeans, left the airport in a black Mercedes-Benz Viano. He did not answer any questions from the media.

While his involvement in ICC Trophy tournament is unconfirmed, his team will face German champions Bayern Munich (July 25) and Italian side Inter Milan (July 29) at the National Stadium.

