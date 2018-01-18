Football: Chelsea beat Norwich on penalties in FA Cup, Bournemouth lose to Wigan

LONDON (REUTERS) - Chelsea won a penalty shootout to beat second tier Norwich City on Wednesday (Jan 17) and sneak into the FA Cup fourth round following a tempestuous replay that ended 1-1 after extra time with the Premier League champions reduced to nine men.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was fuming at the final whistle after Pedro and Alvaro Morata were dismissed in extra time and two penalty appeals had been waved away, but the Premier League champions regained their composure to win the shootout 5-3.

Eden Hazard stroked home the winning penalty to decide what had begun as a dire spectacle until Michy Batshuayi gave Chelsea the lead in the 55th minute, before Jamal Lewis levelled in stoppage time for the Championship side.

It was a grim night for Premier League Bournemouth, who were dumped out after an embarrassing 3-0 replay defeat at third tier Wigan Athletic.

Wigan, who won the competition five years ago but have since slipped down the divisions, overcame a weakened Bournemouth side with a first-half effort from Sam Morsy and quick-fire second-half goals from Dan Burn and Callum Elder.

Swansea City, the Premier League's bottom side, also reached the fourth round with Wilfried Bony grabbing the winner in a 2-1 victory over Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.