Football: Chelsea striker Diego Costa hails Eden Hazard partnership

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (right) and teammate Diego Costa celebrate scoring their second goal during the match against Bournemouth on April 8.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (right) and teammate Diego Costa celebrate scoring their second goal during the match against Bournemouth on April 8.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Apr 14, 2017, 4:01 pm SGT

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Chelsea striker Diego Costa is enjoying his "beautiful" partnership with playmaker Eden Hazard, and wants to play with the Belgian international for a long time.

Hazard and Costa have been crucial to Chelsea's Premier League title challenge, scoring 14 and 17 league goals respectively.

They have also provided five assists each, helping Chelsea lead the Premier League table by seven points.

"Playing with Eden is something beautiful. You're playing on the field, and at the same time enjoying what he does because he is a top player," Costa told British media.

"At every moment I know when he is going to pass the ball to me, and I also know when he wants the ball from me to complete the move."

Hazard has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, and media reports have linked both players to transfers away from Chelsea at the end of the season.

"He's a boy that impresses me every day, he has a huge potential. He is a beautiful person, a humble guy," Costa said.

"We get on really well while playing, and I hope we stay together like this for a very long time."

Chelsea travel to fifth-placed Manchester United on Sunday with their last three visits to Old Trafford ending in draws.

Topics: 

