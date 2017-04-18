Football: Chelsea stalwart John Terry to leave at end of season

Published
Apr 18, 2017, 12:33 am SGT

LONDON (REUTERS) - Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 36-year-old former England international played over 700 games for Chelsea and has been their most successful captain.

" John has given us more than two decades of dedicated and exceptional service," Chelsea said in a statement.

"In that time, he has displayed the utmost pride at wearing the Chelsea shirt."

Terry is Chelsea's third highest all-time appearance-maker and has captained them a record 578 times.

