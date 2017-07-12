Football: Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins Crystal Palace on loan

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.
Published
9 hours ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea to become new manager Frank de Boer's first signing, the Eagles announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made 32 appearances for Chelsea but struggled for extended first-team exposure last season.

"Palace have a very strong team and I'd like to be a part of that this season," said Loftus-Cheek. "I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace are a good club."

Palace play their first game of the new season against Huddersfield Town on Aug 12.

