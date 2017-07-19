Football: Chelsea announce 25-man squad for International Champions Cup in Singapore

SINGAPORE - English Premier League champions Chelsea on Wednesday (July 19) announced a 25-man squad for the International Champions Cup (ICC) matches held in Singapore from July 25-29.

The pre-season tournament will also feature German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and popular Italian Serie A team Inter Milan.

The Blues will bring along star players like Thibaut Courtois, David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas.

New signings - defender Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Willy Caballero, will also be in Singapore wearing their new colours.

But two players who will not be at the ICC are forwards Eden Hazard, who is recovering from a broken ankle, and Diego Costa, who had been excluded from pre-season training by manager Antonio Conte.

Chelsea squad:

Thibaut Courtois, Willy Caballero, Eduardo, Marcin Bulka, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen, Tomas Kalas, Jake Clarke-Salter, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Mario Pasalic, Lewis Baker, Kyle Scott, Pedro, Willian, Kenedy, Charly Musonda Jr, Jeremie Boga, Michy Batshuayi, Loic Remy.