Football: Champions League tie not yet dead and buried, says Barca manager Luis Enrique

BARCELONA (AFP) - Barcelona are capable of springing another remarkable Champions League comeback from 3-0 down against Juventus on Wednesday, insists coach Luis Enrique.

The Spanish champions made history by becoming the first team to overcome a 4-0 first leg deficit, beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 6-1 in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

"It is obvious it is not our most consistent season, we have struggled more than in other years," said Enrique, after Barca's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

"But this is group of winners and champions capable of anything.

"Anyone who doubts that can switch off the lights on their way out."

Enrique, who will step down at the end of the season, predicted before the return leg of the PSG clash that has side would at least get back into the tie at some point at the Camp Nou.

And he repeated that prediction for the visit of the Italian champions despite Juventus' excellent defensive record having conceded just two goals in nine Champions League games this season.

"In the previous tie we were able to overcome an even more difficult result.

"We will be in the tie at some point of the 90 minutes.

"We need to play a great game and have a clear and precise efficiency in front of goal."