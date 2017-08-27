Football: Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata give Chelsea a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Premier League champions Chelsea eased past a disappointing Everton with goals from Spaniards Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata sealing a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

What looked a tricky fixture on paper turned into a stroll for Antonio Conte's side who have recovered well from a shock opening-day defeat by Burnley.

Morata's header set up Fabregas to give Chelsea the lead in the 27th minute, with the former Arsenal player sliding the ball past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a deft finish.

Everton offered very little and Chelsea doubled their advantage five minutes before the break when Morata climbed to head home compatriot Cesar Azpilicueta's inviting cross.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Everton's Wayne Rooney who wasted one chance and was shown a yellow card.

Chelsea moved into fifth spot with six points, while Everton are in 10th on four points.