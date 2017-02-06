Football: Cameroon win Africa Cup of Nations

LIBREVILLE (AFP) - Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner as Cameroon came from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday (Feb 5).

Aboubakar's brilliant finish with two minutes left came just as extra time seemed a certainty at the Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville, Gabon.

Mohamed Elneny had given Egypt the lead midway through the first half but Nicolas Nkoulou equalised just before the hour mark prior to Aboubakar's winner.

It is the fifth time Cameroon have won the Cup of Nations and first since 2002.