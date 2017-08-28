Football: Burnley's Chris Wood prolongs Spurs' Wembley jinx

LONDON (AFP) - Chris Wood scored his first goal for Burnley to rescue a 1-1 Premier League draw on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur's Wembley Stadium hoodoo struck again.

Spurs looked on course for a first victory since moving to their temporary home while White Hart Lane is being rebuilt when Dele Alli gave them a second-half lead.

But Wood slotted home two minutes into injury time to earn Burnley a point that means Tottenham have won just two of their 12 games at the national stadium since it reopened in 2007.

Spurs appeared to have done enough to respond to last week's defeat against Chelsea, but it was far from the free-flowing football their fans have come to expect under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham were without Victor Wanyama due to a knee injury as Son Heung-Min started, while club-record signing Davinson Sanchez was on the bench despite receiving a work permit and international clearance.

It was Burnley who started the game the better and Robbie Brady's curling effort nearly caught out Hugo Lloris, who managed to push his effort away at the last moment.

James Tarkowski then headed over from a Brady corner as the Lancashire side continued to cause early problems.

Tottenham were struggling to break Burnley down, but England striker Harry Kane appeared to be the man most likely to find the net.

He went close with two deflected efforts and headed over from a Ben Davies free-kick.

Eric Dier was next to go close when he nodded over from Christian Eriksen's cross, but Burnley continued to create chances, with Tarkowski missing the target from another Brady corner.

Tottenham were rewarded for a bright start to the second half.

Alli converted from Eriksen's corner in the 49th minute after Ben Mee failed to clear and the England midfielder's initial effort came back to him off team-mate Mousa Dembele.

Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in August and his poor form in front of goal continued as he missed another chance, having been sent up by Eriksen.

After Burnley sent on record signing Wood for his Premier League debut, Stephen Ward shot over on the half-volley when well placed inside the area.

The visitors continued to cause Spurs difficulties on the break as Brady's powerful drive was pushed wide by French goalkeeper Lloris.

Kane's misfortune went on, with England team-mate Tom Heaton keeping out his left-foot effort from a Davies pull-back.

He was then denied on the line by Steven Defour, who kept out his header from Eriksen's corner.

Eriksen's drive was saved by Heaton as Tottenham found some fluency at last.

Kane was denied in a one-on-one by Heaton after being put through by Alli's header and then a well-worked move between Kieran Trippier and Eriksen resulted in Alli shooting straight at Heaton.

Burnley continued to look dangerous on the break, however, and only some quick-thinking by Lloris prevented an equaliser after he raced off his line to deny Wood with a sliding tackle.

But Wood, who signed from Leeds United, coolly converted from Brady's last-gasp through ball to earn Burnley a draw and draw boos from portions of the 67,862 crowd.