Football: Broken foot leaves Manuel Neuer's season in serious doubt

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was injured during Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (right) was injured during the Champions League quarter-final second leg.PHOTO: AFP
Published
7 hours ago

GERMANY (REUTERS) - Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer may be sidelined for the rest of the season after fracturing his left foot during the 4-2 loss at Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The 31-year-old was injured in extra time during the build up to Cristiano Ronaldo's third goal as Bayern lost 6-3 on aggregate.

"Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture to his left foot in the 4-2 defeat away to Real Madrid according to an initial diagnosis," the club said on their website (fcbayern.com).

"Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment."

Bayern have a maximum of seven matches remaining this season provided they beat rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semi-final.

