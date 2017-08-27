Football: Brighton claim first point against 10-man Watford

WATFORD, United Kingdom (AFP) - Brighton and Hove Albion collected their first Premier League point on Saturday (Aug 26) as Watford held on for a 0-0 draw at home despite the first-half dismissal of Miguel Britos.

Brighton had failed to register a goal or a point in their first two matches this season and twice hit the post at Vicarage Road through Anthony Knockaert and Tomer Hemed.

Knockaert was fortunate to escape serious injury when Britos was sent off for a reckless lunge on the Frenchman on 24 minutes, but Brighton were unable to convert their man advantage into victory.

Nathaniel Chalobah, who in midweek became the first Hornets player since John Barnes in 1987 to receive an England call-up, flashed a drive just wide for Watford while club-record signing Jose Izquierdo came off the bench for his Brighton debut.

Knockaert forced Heurelho Gomes to tip a low shot behind with 15 minutes to play and Izquierdo went close to a dream start with his new club when his 25-yard effort brushed the roof of the net.