Football: Brighton and Palace play out tepid 0-0 draw

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke in action with Brighton’s Shane Duffy.PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (REUTERS) - The Premier League's bottom team Crystal Palace won their first away point of the season after holding Brighton & Hove Albion to a goalless stalemate in a match lacking action on Tuesday (Nov 28).

It was the first time Palace had kept a clean sheet this campaign, but they also missed the game's best chances, as home keeper Mathew Ryan made a fine double save to deny Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha in the 14th minute.

Brighton, who stretched their unbeaten home run to six games, were restricted to several half-chances in the opening 45 minutes, while Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey did well to parry a curling shot from Jose Izquierdo.

Former Palace striker Glenn Murray went close to snatching a late winner for Brighton when his header was cleared off the line by a defender, as the visitors were forced to hang on in the closing stages.

