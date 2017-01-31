Football: Brazilian Jorge joins Monaco

MONACO (AFP) - Brazilian international defender Jorge has signed a four-year deal with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco, the French club confirmed on Monday.

The 20-year-old arrives from Brazilian outfit Flamengo on a deal which runs until June 2021.

Jorge - runner-up in the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2015 alongside new Monaco teammate Gabriel Boschilia - earned his first cap with the Brazilian senior team in last week's 1-0 win over Colombia.

The deal is reported to be worth 8.5 million euros (S$12.9 million).

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim, meanwhile, revealed that Nigerian left back Elderson Echiejile and French midfielder Fares Bahlouli, both back from loan spells at Standard Liege in Belgium, would be leaving the Riviera outfit.

Monaco are currently joint top of Ligue 1 - equal on 49 points with Nice but ahead on goal difference - and three points ahead of champions Paris Saint-Germain.