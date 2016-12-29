Football: Bradley left frustrated over lack of time at Swansea

(REUTERS) - Bob Bradley was frustrated he was not given enough time to implement his ideas at Swansea City after he was sacked by the struggling Premier League club on Tuesday (Dec 27) after just 11 games in charge.

The 58-year-old's tenure at Swansea ended after the Welsh club was thrashed 4-1 at home by West Ham United on Monday.

Swansea are second from bottom on the table, though level on 12 points with last-placed Hull City after 18 games, four points adrift of the safety zone.

"I don't think it's the correct decision. I believe in my work and I certainly knew that I was going into a difficult situation and I also understand that when you go in, the clock's already ticking," Bradley told talkSPORT.

"So it's not like you're expecting all sorts of time. The discussions we had always included the work that needed to be done in January. I knew when I arrived at Swansea... that any new football ideas needed to be introduced very gradually."

Bradley, who replaced Francesco Guidolin on Oct 3, saw the side pick up just two wins and two draws and concede 29 goals.

"What we needed more than anything was just to do well enough to give us a platform... and I'm disappointed in myself that, in the short run, I couldn't make that happen," the American added.

"I knew when I came that I had to prove myself and I'm disappointed that in the short run, we couldn't do that, but it's football and I don't make excuses."

Former Manchester United and Wales winger Ryan Giggs has been linked as a replacement for Bradley, as has Wales manager Chris Coleman, who used to play for the club.