Football: Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season

(REUTERS) - Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.

The Australian international, who is second choice behind Artur Boruc and has made five appearances this season, picked up the injury in training, Bournemouth said in a statement on the official club website.

"It's a real blow for us to lose Adam," said manager Eddie Howe, whose team host Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday.

"But knowing his character, he will dig deep and work hard to get back to fitness."

Bournemouth have slipped to 14th in the Premier League and have yet to win a league match in 2017.