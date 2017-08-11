Football: Borussia Dortmund suspend Ousmane Dembele for going AWOL, Barcelona bid knocked back

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Borussia Dortmund suspended forward Ousmane Dembele until next week after he missed training on Thursday, with the German Bundesliga club saying they had rejected an offer from Barcelona for the French international.

The 20-year-old Dembele is seen as a potential successor to Neymar at Barcelona, after the Brazilian's record €222 million (S$355 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

German media have reported that Dembele could join Barca for more than €100 million, but Dortmund said on Thursday an offer made by the Spanish club did not meet their valuation and a move was now unlikely.

Dembele will now miss Saturday's German Cup first-round tie at sixth-tier club Riesalingen-Arlen.

"Ousmane Dembele was missing from training (on Thursday) without excuse and obviously took such a step consciously," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc in a statement.

"Obviously we will be sanctioning such wrong behaviour. In addition, after discussions with the coach, we suspended the player from match and training action until next week and after our German Cup game on the weekend."

Dembele joined Dortmund, who will compete in this season's Champions League group stage, a year ago on a five-year contract from French Ligue 1 side Rennes.