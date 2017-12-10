Football: Borussia Dortmund fire coach Peter Bosz after shocking run of form, Peter Stoger takes over

BERLIN (AFP) - Borussia Dortmund sacked Peter Bosz as head coach on Sunday (Dec 10) and replaced him with Austrian Peter Stoger, who was only fired by Bundesliga bottom side Cologne last weekend.

Dutchman Bosz, 54, was fired after just 167 days in charge as Dortmund's 2-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday (Dec 9) left them winless in their last eight league games. They have also failed to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

Borussia Dortmund have today ended their cooperation with head coach Peter Bosz and appointed Peter Stöger as his successor. Hans Joachim Watzke, the Chief Executive Officer, cited the club's current sporting plight as the reason behind the decision. Detailed report will follow. pic.twitter.com/CBs4quXFfL — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 10, 2017

Dortmund have given Stoger, 51, a contract at until the end of the season a week after being released by Cologne.