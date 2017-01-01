Football: Bolt from the blue as sprint star calls United TV

London (AFP) - Usain Bolt showed his love for Manchester United when the sprint star made a surprise phone call to the Premier League club's in-house television channel on Saturday.

In the traditional post-match phone-in on MUTV following United's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as being a "Usain from Jamaica" and added: "It's not Usain Bolt, is it?"

Nine-time Olympic champion Bolt replied: "It is Usain Bolt."

Henry still looked disbelieving as Bolt gave his opinion on United's win, saying: "They came through like the old Manchester United.

"They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this."

Bolt then tweeted to confirm it was indeed him, with Henry replying to the Jamaican apologising and telling him to call again soon.