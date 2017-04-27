Football: Bill Ng meets FAS affiliates ahead of election, first time media have spotted him since police raids

SINGAPORE - Bill Ng, chairman of Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC, met representatives of the clubs that will vote in the upcoming Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election on Thursday night (April 27).

It is the first time media have spotted him since police raided Hougang and Tiong Bahru's clubhouses last Thursday (April 20).

The presidential candidate for the Game Changers, one of the two teams contesting Saturday's FAS election, met the affiliates at a restaurant in Bussorah Street.

Ng, a 57-year-old corporate rescue specialist, is out on bail. Also out on bail are his wife Bonnie Wong, former FAS president and former MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Zainudin Nordin and current FAS general secretary Winston Lee.

Last Thursday (April 20), Commercial Affairs Department officers raided the FAS offices at Jalan Besar, and the clubhouses of S-League club Hougang, National Football League club Tiong Bahru and S-League sit-out club Woodlands Wellington.

This followed a police report lodged by national sports agency Sport Singapore into suspected misuse of club funds at Tiong Bahru and an attempt to obstruct an audit into S-League sit-out clubs.

The FAS' 44 affiliates will gather at the Sports Hub on Saturday to elect a new set of leaders for the first time in the FAS' history. Previous FAS council members had been appointed by the government.

Ng's opponents in the election are Team LKT, led by lawyer and former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong.

The nine-man slates need a two-thirds majority (30 votes) to secure victory.

There are also six individual council member positions up for grabs.