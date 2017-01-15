Football: Bayern win Bundesliga warm-up

BERLIN (AFP) - Bayern Munich tuned up for the resumption of the Bundesliga after the traditional winter break by taking the Telekom Cup warm-up tournament on Saturday (Jan 14).

Goals by Franck Ribery and Javi Martinez earned the German champions a 2-1 win over Mainz in the four-team event final with games played over 45 minutes.

Bayern beat second division Fortuna Duesseldorf in the semi-final 4-1 on penalties with keeper Manuel Neuer saving two spot kicks.

"We have to maintain this rhythm for next week's restart at Freiburg," said Ribery.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern are leading by three points from promoted RB Leipzig. In the Champions League, they face Arsenal in the last 16.