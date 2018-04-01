Football: Bayern title celebrations delayed as Schalke beat Freiburg

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Schalke 04 beat 10-man Freiburg 2-0 on Saturday (March 31) to delay Bayern Munich's title celebrations by at least another week and tighten their grip on second place with six games left of the season.

Daniel Caligiuri's controversial 63rd-minute penalty put the hosts ahead and Guido Burgstaller slotted in their second goal 10 minutes later as Schalke earned their sixth win in a row.

Minutes earlier Freiburg's Nils Petersen was sent off after a second booking and coach Christian Streich got his marching orders - and a seat in the stands - for dissent.

Schalke are now 14 points behind leaders Bayern, who are on 66 and take on third-placed Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday. But even a win would not be enough for them to secure their sixth straight league title this weekend.

RB Leipzig worked their way back into Champions League contention with a nervous 3-2 victory at Hanover 96 that lifted them to 46 points and fourth place, a point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who managed only a goalless draw against Augsburg.

The top four teams qualify automatically for the Champions League group stage next season.