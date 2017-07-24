Football: Bayern stars Thomas Muller, David Alaba and James Rodriguez thrill fans with flicks and tricks

SINGAPORE - To loud and wild cheers, the Bayern Munich trio of Thomas Muller, David Alaba and James Rodriguez thrilled a crowd of 200 fans at Clifford Square with their football skills and spontaneity on Monday (July 24).

The players were special guests at an event organised by sportswear giant adidas where they took to the stage to show off some freestyle juggling skills.

Apart from the tricks and flicks, the players also answered fun questions. Muller revealed that Rodriguez is the squad's best dancer and the Colombian obliged with some slick Latin dance moves.

The Bayern players are in Singapore for the International Champions Cup where they will play English Premier League champions Chelsea on Tuesday and Italian Serie A giant Inter Milan on Thursday at the National Stadium.