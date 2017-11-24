Football: Bayern star Robben drops retirement hint

MUNICH, Germany (AFP) - Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben suggested on Thursday (Nov 23) he could retire at the end of the season when his contract with the Bundesliga champions expires.

The Dutchman called time on his international career last month after the Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but the 33-year-old remains a key player for Bayern.

"My future is open. I could stop at the end of the season or... I could play for three more years at Bayern," Robben was quoted as saying by Kicker magazine.

"Anything is possible for me," he said.

"I'm only looking ahead to the next match, no further. I want to try and enjoy it and play at a high level for as long as possible."

Robben has been blighted by injury throughout his career and suffered a small muscle tear in his left thigh during Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Anderlecht in the Champions League.

He will miss Saturday's Bundesliga match against Borussia Moenchengladbach as a result.

Former Chelsea star Robben has won six German titles as well as the 2013 Champions League since joining Bayern from Real Madrid in 2009.