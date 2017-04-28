Football: Bayern sign Kingsley Coman on permanent deal

Published
1 hour ago

GERMANY (REUTERS) - Bayern Munich have activated a clause to make winger Kingsley Coman's transfer from Juventus permanent at the end of the season, the Bundesliga league leaders said in a statement.

The 20-year-old French international, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal in 2015, will sign a contract until 2020.

"He is a player with huge potential," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "We're convinced that he will be of great help to us in the coming years.

"He is a very young player who already plays regularly for the French national team and who has gathered experience at the European Championship."

Coman, a former Paris Saint-Germain player, has scored eight goals in 58 games for Bayern.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping