Football: Bayern Munich on tour to reach out to more fans in Asia

SINGAPORE - Although Bayern Munich might be Germany's most successful football club with 27 domestic league titles, it sees itself as more than that. Its success in football has attracted fans from every corner of the world and has given Bayern an opportunity to become a global brand.

"Our club recognised the possibility to be present in the Asian market," said club legend Hasan Salihamidzic. "We know how many fans we have here and it allows us to be more famous and global as a team."

Overseas tours are one of the ways to reach out to its international fan base. This year, they are involved in the International Champions Cup (ICC) which saw them play in Shanghai and Shenzhen, before coming to Singapore to face Chelsea (July 25) and Inter Milan (July 27).

However, Salihamidzic, who won six Bundesliga titles with Bayern, has insisted that it is not "just to earn money", and said: "It's also to take part in the development of football in China, and we hope to do the same in Singapore. We opened a new office in Shanghai in March, and football schools in Shenzhen and Qingdao."

Part of the overseas tours are cultural events and Salihamidzic, who is now a club ambassador, took part in one on Monday (July 24). He was present at the Kim Choo boutique shop along East Coast Road to sample Peranakan food and try his hand at preparing a rice dumpling.

"It's not that simple and I'm not the best with my hands," the 40-year-old Bosnian said of his attempt to wrap the dumpling. "The second part was a little complicated to put in all the angles for the leaves."

After wrapping the dumpling, Salihamidzic sat down to taste Peranakan delicacies such as kueh lapis, rice dumpling and otah and he declared the dumpling his favourite food out of the three.

While on tour, sensitivities remain important for the visiting football teams. English champions Chelsea have had to send out a formal apology on Sunday (July 23) for the offensive social media content put up by its player Kenedy.

The 21-year-old Brazilian had used a four-letter slur against China, and insulted a Chinese security guard who was asleep. The posts have since been taken down by Kenedy.

Meanwhile, Bayern have gone on a charm offensive in Asia. Defender Mats Hummels and forward Thomas Muller were pictured on Twitter wearing the changshan, a traditional Chinese costume, while Franck Ribery posed for a wefie with a huge group of Bayern fans at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.