Football: Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has no worries despite AC Milan drubbing

SINGAPORE - Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti insisted on Monday (July 24) that he was not unduly worried after his side's lacklustre 4-0 friendly loss to AC Milan in Shanghai on Saturday.

"In this period, you can have mistakes, because this is the pre-season," said Ancelotti in a press conference at the National Stadium, where his side will take on Chelsea on Tuesday in the first match of the International Champions Cup (ICC).

"Of course, nobody is happy to lose 4-0 but the result is not our focus now. In terms of pressure, if I have this result at the start of the season I am dead, but now, this is normal."

With English giants Manchester United rumoured to be interested in midfielder Arturo Vidal, Ancelotti emphasised that the Chilean international would not be going anywhere.

"There is no way. He is our player and I have a lot of confidence in him. I know there are rumours but Vidal will stay with us 100 per cent," said the Italian.

Ancelotti was joined at the press conference by new Bayern signing James Rodriguez, who is on a two-year loan from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Said midfielder James, who struggled to find his form last season: "I'm here to win titles. I came to Bayern because they are always one of the best in the world. I am really happy to come to a place where the coach really trusts me."

Chelsea and Bayern Munich flew into town on Sunday, with Inter Milan set to arrive early Tuesday morning.

This is the first time the ICC, a friendly club tournament featuring some of the world's biggest teams, has been held in Singapore.