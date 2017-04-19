Football: Bayern file Uefa complaint over Madrid police 'attack' at half-time during loss

BERLIN (AFP) - Bayern Munich accused Spanish police of "violent attacks" on their supporters during the Champions League defeat at Real Madrid and filed a complaint with European football governing body Uefa on Wednesday.

The German club said police action on Tuesday night during half-time at the Santiago Bernabeu was "completely misplaced and excessive" and have requested an explanation from the Spanish authorities.

Eye-witnesses said that riot police stormed the visitors' section of the ground to remove a banner, which led to Bayern fans attacking officers, who replied in kind.

About 4,500 Bayern fans travelled to watch the Germans bow out 6-3 on aggregate, after going down on the night 4-2 after extra time in the quarter-final second leg.