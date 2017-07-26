Football: Bayern coach Ancelotti unimpressed with 'crazy' transfer market

SINGAPORE - Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has remained coy over the future of Portuguese youngster Renato Sanches, saying that the club would only "make a decision after pre-season".

Sanches is reportedly unsettled at the German club, telling German media he was willing to leave Bayern "to go to a club who can give him the possibility to play".

Ancelotti, however, was much clearer on the speculation surrounding star midfielder Arturo Vidal, including from their next opponents, Inter Milan.

"Inter have a new manager in (Luciano) Spalletti, I think he has a lot of experience and help Inter have a better season. They might be looking for new players but they are wrong when they think about Vidal," he said.

"I told my friend (Inter director of football Walter) Sabatini and (Inter manager) Spalletti that Vidal doesn't move."

The Italian confirmed that Bayern were unlikely to make any more moves in the transfer market this season, after the capture of Lyon's Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez, who is on loan from Real Madrid.

Ancelotti was also unimpressed with transfer market this season, branding the amounts spent on players as "completely crazy".

"A lot of clubs spend a lot on players, to buy players and try to be more competitive, but I don't think that this is the most important thing to win titles.

"After that (spending), we have to build an organisation, build a style of play and that is not always doable with just money."

Ancelotti was also pleased with the club's preparations for the season ahead.

"We lost Thiago and Juan (Bernat) to injuries, but other than that the games were really good preparation. We didn't play well against AC Milan but I think that the condition of the players are improving," he added.

"We have one more week to prepare well for the Supercup (against Dortmund) and we will not be at 100 per cent, but we will be competitive and of course we want to win."

Bayern play their second game of the International Champions Cup in Singapore on Thursday against Inter Milan. They beat English champions Chelsea 3-2 on Tuesday.