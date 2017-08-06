Football: Bartra miss hands Bayern German Super Cup

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich celebrates after scoring their second goal.
Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich celebrates after scoring their second goal.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
27 min ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AFP) - Bayern Munich lifted the German Super Cup on Saturday (Aug 5) with a 5-4 win in a penalty shoot-out at Borussia Dortmund after Marc Bartra had his crucial final spot-kick saved.

The game finished 2-2 over 90 minutes as Christian Pulisic's early goal for Dortmund was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, last season's top-scorer in the Bundesliga, restored Dortmund's lead with 19 minutes left before Lukasz Piszczek's late own goal took the match straight to penalties.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice