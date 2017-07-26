Football: Barnes hoping Liverpool sign quality first-team players to challenge for title

SINGAPORE - Former Liverpool and England winger John Barnes says his old football team Liverpool need further additions to be players who "go straight into the team" instead of squad players, in order to contend for the English Premier League next season.

The 53-year-old was in Hong Kong to see first hand how his old club was shaping up moving into next season.

Speaking on the sidelines of Singtel TV's Premier League 2017/2018 season at its curtain-raiser event, Barnes said: "During the Asia trophy when I looked at the two teams, he (Klopp) played two different XIs - we've got a strong squad.

"I think we may look at Andy Robertson, now coming in at left-back to be in the team - if we want to improve, we need not to improve the squad but (get) players to go straight into the team.

"We've got a lot of squad players who can be in the team and do well but I think if you really want to challenge to win the league, we then need to look at players who can go straight into the team."

The Reds have made three signings thus far in the current summer window- signing Mohamed Salah for a club-record fee, Dominic Solanke on a free transfer from Chelsea and Robertson from Hull.