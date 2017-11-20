Football: Barcelona will have to turn to Thomas Vermaelen in top-of-the-table clash at Valencia if Gerard Pique appeal fails

LaLiga leaders Barcelona will appeal the yellow cards handed to defender Gerard Pique (left) and striker Luis Suarez (right) during the 3-0 win at Leganes, on Nov 18, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
54 min ago

(REUTERS) - LaLiga leaders Barcelona will appeal the yellow cards handed to defender Gerard Pique and striker Luis Suarez during Saturday's (Nov 18) 3-0 win at Leganes, the Spanish club has said.

Pique was booked in the first half for fouling Leganes midfielder Nordin Amrabat and will miss Barcelona's league game against second-placed Valencia through suspension if his yellow card is not repealed.

Suarez, who scored twice against Leganes to end a five-match goal drought, was cautioned for impeding goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar in the second half.

"FC Barcelona appealing yellow cards shown to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez during Saturday's 3-0 win at Leganes," the Catalonian team said on their Twitter.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Barcelona will have to rely on their only two fit centre-backs - Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti - as they try to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the standings when they visit Valencia on Sunday (Nov 26).

