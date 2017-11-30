Football: Barcelona hammer Murcia to ease into King's Cup last 16

Barcelona defender Pique (right) celebrates with team mate Aleix Vidal after scoring.
Barcelona defender Pique (right) celebrates with team mate Aleix Vidal after scoring.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
16 min ago

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Triple King's Cup holders Barcelona stormed into the last 16 by hammering Real Murcia 5-0 on Wednesday (Nov 29) with a second-string team, completing an 8-0 aggregate victory over the third division side.

As in the 3-0 first-leg win, Spanish striker Paco Alcacer opened the scoring for Barca, heading home a pass that ricocheted off a Murcia defender in the 16th minute.

Murcia survived without conceding for the rest of the half but fell apart in the second. Gerard Pique started and completed a one-two with Aleix Vidal to score the second 11 minutes after the interval and right back Vidal netted with a header.

Denis Suarez added the fourth with a classy touch inside the area to bring a chipped pass under control which he followed with a deft finish into the far corner and reserve team player Jose Arnaiz completed the scoring.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde made nine changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Valencia in Sunday's top-of-the-table La Liga clash.

