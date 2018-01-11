Football: Barcelona bolster backline with €11.8m signing of highly-rated Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina

SPAIN (REUTERS) - Spanish LaLiga leaders Barcelona have signed centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras on a five-and-a-half year contract for a fee of €11.8 million (S$18.7 million), the Catalan giants said on Thursday (Jan 11).

The Colombia international has made 33 appearances for Brazilian side Palmeiras over the last two seasons, helping them win the league title in 2016.

He also won the Copa Sudamericana with former club Santa Fe.

"Yerry Mina now comes to Barca with the opportunity to continue developing as a footballer following his move to Europe. Without a doubt, the Colombian has the potential to make it," Barcelona said in a statement on their website. (www.fcbarcelona.com)

The promising 23-year-old is expected to reinforce Barcelona's defence with Spanish media reports saying Argentinian veteran Javier Mascherano is close to leaving to join Chinese side Hebei China Fortune.

Mina's contract at Barcelona has a termination clause worth €100 million.