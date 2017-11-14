Football: Back surgery sidelines Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne until February, injury scare for Sadio Mane

(GUARDIAN) - Nathaniel Clyne has suffered yet another injury setback which is likely to keep the Liverpool defender out until February.

The right-back, who has endured a miserable campaign so far after sustaining a back injury in a pre-season game in July , will now spend up to three more months on the treatment table after undergoing a minor operation.

Clyne had started running again at Melwood in September with Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, calling his progress encouraging but the 26-year-old has had surgery which will delay his return further.

The setback is even more frustrating for the England defender with time running out for him to stake a claim for a World Cup squad place.

In what has been a season punctuated by injuries for Liverpool, Sadio Mane is heading back to Merseyside, having aggravated his hamstring injury.

The forward, who had only returned to action for Liverpool at the beginning of the month because of the hamstring problem, has been sent back to Melwood after leading Senegal to World Cup qualification.

Liverpool will assess Mane's condition when he returns from international duty ahead of the visit of Southampton to Anfield on Saturday (Nov 18).