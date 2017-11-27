Football: Austin at the double as Southampton thrash Everton to pile on more pressure

Southampton's English striker Charlie Austin heading past Everton's English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to score their third goal in the English Premier League football match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Nov 26, 2017. The hosts won 4-1. PHOTO: AFP
(REUTERS) - Charlie Austin's second-half double, on his return to the Southampton starting line-up, helped to earn his side a 4-1 English Premier League win over Everton, whose misery continued on Sunday.

Southampton took the lead at St Mary's in the 18th minute after Dusan Tadic finished off a fine team move but, just before the break, Everton levelled with a bolt from the blue as Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson thundered a strike from distance in off the crossbar, his first league goal for the club.

The goal did little to settle a nervous-looking Everton and they were soon behind again as Austin, making his first league start of the season, headed home in the 52nd minute before getting on the end of a left-wing cross to make it 3-1 six minutes later.

Captain Steven Davis fired home a late fourth as Southampton strolled to just their fifth home win of 2017 to move them up to 10th in the league table, while 16th-placed Everton's woes continue and David Unsworth's chances of getting the manager's job on a permanent basis were dealt another big blow.

