Football: Atletico breeze into Copa del Rey quarters

MADRID (AFP) - Atletico Madrid booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday (Jan 9) after seeing off third-tier Lleida 3-0 in the second leg of their last 16 clash and cruising to a 7-0 aggregate win.

Playing in front of a sparsely populated Wanda Metropolitano, it took dominant Atletico until the 57th minute to extend their four-goal first leg lead, Yannick Carrasco meeting Diego Costa's cutback and slotting home the opener.

Kevin Gameiro tapped in the second 17 minutes later after a neat burst into the box from Angel Correa, and Vitolo made it three nine minutes from the end, racing through and crashing home his first Atletico goal.

Valencia host Las Palmas at the Mestalla later with their tie level at 1-1.