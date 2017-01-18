Football: Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 AFC Champions League

Jeonbuk players celebrate as they are crowned champions following the AFC Champions League final on Nov 26, 2016.
Jeonbuk players celebrate as they are crowned champions following the AFC Champions League final on Nov 26, 2016. PHOTO: AFP
Published
24 min ago

Kuala Lumpur (AFP) - Asian title-holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have been banned from this year's AFC Champions League over a match-fixing scandal in South Korea's K-League, Asia's football governing body said Wednesday.

"The Asian Football Confederation independent Entry Control Body today declared that Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors is ineligible to participate in AFC competitions for the 2017 season due to its indirect involvement in activities aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of matches during the 2013 and 2014 K-League seasons," the body said in a statement.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping