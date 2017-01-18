Football: Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 AFC Champions League

Kuala Lumpur (AFP) - Asian title-holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have been banned from this year's AFC Champions League over a match-fixing scandal in South Korea's K-League, Asia's football governing body said Wednesday.

"The Asian Football Confederation independent Entry Control Body today declared that Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors is ineligible to participate in AFC competitions for the 2017 season due to its indirect involvement in activities aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of matches during the 2013 and 2014 K-League seasons," the body said in a statement.