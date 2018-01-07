Football: As a gesture of goodwill, Liverpool will compensate fans who have bought Philippe Coutinho shirts to ease the pain

LIVERPOOL (AFP) - Liverpool will offer supporters who bought shirts bearing the name of Philippe Coutinho a £50 (S$90) voucher to help offset the impact on fans of the Brazilian's move to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old star, who had agitated for a move away from Anfield since last summer, finally got his wish on Saturday (Jan 6) when the two clubs agreed a deal worth £142 million (S$255.7 million).

"The club is to offer supporters who bought a 2017-18 replica shirt printed with Philippe Coutinho's name and number a £50 voucher, once the move is completed," said a statement from Liverpool read.

"Supporters should present their 2017-18 Coutinho replica shirt at any official club store where the voucher will be issued. The shirt will not be retained but proof of purchase will be required."