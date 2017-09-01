Football: Arsenal's Lucas Perez loaned back to Deportivo

MADRID (AFP) - Spanish forward Lucas Perez returned to Deportivo la Coruna on Thursday (Aug 31) on a year-long loan deal from Arsenal, Deportivo confirmed.

Perez, 28, joined the Gunners from Deportivo for a reported fee of £17 million (S$30 million) a year ago to the day.

"Lucas Perez Martinez will play this season at Deportivo la Coruna on loan without an option to buy," Deportivo said in a statement.

Perez made just 21 appearances in his solo season in England, scoring seven goals and winning the FA Cup.

However, he remains a local hero in Galicia after scoring 24 goals in 59 appearance for Deportivo between 2014 and 2016.

Perez is just the latest player to leave the Emirates in a frenzied end to the transfer window for Arsenal following Gabriel Paulista, Kieran Gibbs and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.